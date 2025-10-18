John Cena to win the Intercontinental Title & drop it to WWE icon in his final match? Potential explored 

Oh, how the year has flown by! John Cena now has just four more dates left on his retirement tour, with his final match set to take place less than two months from now at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, 2025. This means that of the several first-time matches we all want to see, and quite honestly, a lot we want to see run back, a maximum of four opponents are possible, unless Cena is involved in WarGames.The Greatest Of All Time is set to be in attendance on two episodes of Monday Night RAW, leading up to Survivor Series, at the TD Garden in Boston (near his hometown, West Newbury) and then at Madison Square Garden in New York, the traditional home of WWE. It is obviously unclear if Cena will indeed be wrestling on either of these shows, though it does make sense to officially have at least one final match on Monday Night RAW, and the fact that the options are either his home or WWE's home is quite a fine cherry on top.However, with just four dates left on the tour, fans are curious, and speculation is rampant as to how the rest of John Cena's dates will be booked. The frontrunner opponent for Cena's final match now seems to be Gunther, with backstage discussions regarding the same reportedly in serious consideration. Gunther had, in fact, always been a prime candidate to face him on his Farewell Tour, and among the most logical names to eventually retire him as time passed.Meanwhile, another name fans have been desperate to see against Cena is one of the most despised, although now adored, names in the company, Dominik Mysterio. And with Dominik the reigning Intercontinental Champion, and a very interesting parallel at play — Cena having never won the title — there is a story here that writes itself. Cena could challenge Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship sometime in November, perhaps upon Dirty Dom's provocation.After all, despite being cheered on raucously by fans, he is still a very dirty piece of trash; perhaps that is why fans cheer him in the first place. However, he obviously won't be cheered over John Cena. Imagine Mysterio confronting Cena and mocking him for never having held the title in Boston, only to set up a match for later in the night, or perhaps the next week at MSG for RAW, or at Survivor Series a few days hence. Given that there could be plenty that Cena and Dom can do trading barbs on the mic, a proper program is quite enticing.Once John Cena beats Dominik Mysterio for the title, however, he could have the greatest Intercontinental Champion waiting for him on the other side — Gunther. The Ring General, who has been out of action since SummerSlam, nursing a nose injury that he sustained earlier in the summer, is synonymous with the Intercontinental Championship. Routing the rest of John Cena's retirement tour through Dominik Mysterio and Gunther seems an exciting pathway, especially with the sole title that has eluded Cena all his career in play.John Cena has reiterated that December 13 will mark his final matchJohn Cena recently took to X to clarify that, despite rumors and speculation regarding his retirement being pushed further or some angle turning it into a storyline and extending his run, it won't happen. That squashes rumors as well as hopes of fans worldwide, and such rumors seem to be nothing but wishful thinking. The 17-time World Champion posted:&quot;Despite any speculation or rumors, on July 6, 2024 I announced I would retire from WWE in ring participation. I am far from perfect but strive to be a person whose word has value. 12/13/25 will be my final match. I am beyond grateful for every moment WWE has given me. I am excited for 12/13 &amp; look forward to seeing all of you one last time.&quot;John Cena's appearance in Boston, Massachusetts, on November 10, will be followed by the following episode of Monday Night RAW at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 17. He will appear directly at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29, across the country on the West Coast, at Pedco Park in San Diego, California. Cena's final match will take place at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, 2025, at the Capital One Arena in the nation's capital — Washington, D.C.