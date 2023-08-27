John Cena to wrestle first singles match in more than 200 days? Exploring potential WWE swerve 

John Cena hasn't wrestled a WWE match since WrestleMania 39 back in April when he took on Austin Theory and came up short.

The former 16-time World Champion is now scheduled to team with Seth Rollins to take on Imperium's Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser in India on September 8th. It's likely that this match could be a prelude a singles match for John Cena at the Saudi Arabia event in November or at Survivor Series.

John Cena has already teased a match against Gunther, which makes sense as the Leader of the Cenation has never won the Intercontinental Championship. This could be the main story heading into their showdown if Gunther gets involved in the tag match, set to take place in just under two weeks' time.

The other option here is that Cena is pinned and blames Seth Rollins, leading to a storyline where Rollins puts his title on the line against Cena. Of course, a win for the former Champion would allow him to make history and claim his 17th World Championship.

WWE has many options with John Cena's match in India

As noted above, there are many options for the company to ponder at this live event, since it's very rare that Cena comes back and wrestles.

This will be Cena's first match in India and fans will be searching for a reason to explain why it is against Kaiser and Vinci, and why it's a tag team match with someone like Seth Rollins. The two men have had their own issues in the past and at the moment, Kaiser and Vinci are part of a story with Gunther and The Alpha Academy.

All will become clear if there is a huge swerve at the end of the bout and Cena is brought back to wrestle again later in the year.

Do you think Cena deserves a shot at the Intercontinental or World Heavyweight Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.