John Morrison has doubts over Shinsuke Nakamura's intelligence

Lennard Surrao News 12 Dec 2019, 06:25 IST

Shinsuke Nakamura and John Morrison.

John Morrison was a guest on the latest episode of The Bump and the 3-time Intercontinental Champion spoke in length on a plethora of topics relating to his return and the current WWE roster.

Morrison shared his thoughts about Shinsuke Nakamura and revealed that he would be very excited to work a match with the reigning Intercontinental Champion.

He praised Nakamura's controlled yet chaotic in-ring style before stating that the Japenese veteran could be a fan of his. Morrison highlighted the fact that Nakamura uses the sliding German Suplex, a move that Morrison himself has used a lot in the past few years in Impact Wrestling, Lucha Underground and AAA.

"Shinsuke, man I'd be super excited to wrestle Shinsuke. I want to say, I like his style, he's got this controlled-chaos thing about him like he's a little bit floppy but in a cool way. He's also clearly a big John Morrison fan, I don't know if you've seen that sliding German that he does, bet he must have been watching me on Lucha Underground and Impact and AAA, because I've been doing that for years."

Morrison called Nakamura a smart guy but questioned the King of Strong Style's intelligence due to his alliance with Sami Zayn. Morrison couldn't find a reason as to why Sami Zayn, despite calling himself a great wrestler, has chosen to be a manager and ride on the coattails of Nakamura.

"I would say he's a super-smart guy, I don't understand why he's hanging out with Sami Zayn, that makes me question his intelligence a little bit. Sami Zayn keeps talking about how he's a great wrestler, one of the greatest wrestlers, but that makes me wonder how why he's a manager now. Like he's stepped away, hanging on to Shinsuke's leather coattails. Shinsuke's a little freaky too, ah? He's got that little leather freaky thing going on."

John Morrison didn't provide any details regarding the date of his much-anticipated in-ring return. For all we know, WWE could be planning out his comeback as we speak.

The company, however, can book Morrison to return and challenge Nakamura for the IC title. The Shaman of Sexy has already planted the seeds of what could be a great angle to explore on SmackDown Live.