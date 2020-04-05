John Morrison responds following successful title defense at WrestleMania 36

The Friday Night Delight commented following a successful title defense!

How did John Morrison react following his match at WrestleMania?

John Morrison and The Miz

This year's WrestleMania has turned out to be one of the most unique ones in recent memory as for the first time, The Show of Shows is taking place without any live crowd in the arena. This was done as a preventive measure to ensure social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic which is a highly contagious disease.

The 36th version of WrestleMania is also taking place for two nights for the first time ever and on the first night, the SmackDown Tag Team Titles were defended in a triple threat ladder match. However, one-half of the tag champions, The Miz pulled out of the match after he suffered an injury during a chaotic brawl on the last episode of SmackDown.

As a result, a change was made to the match as single members from each team, i.e. The Usos and The New Day competed against John Morrison. Morrison successfully defended the tag team title against Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston and took to Twitter following his successful title defense to react to the match.

What did Morrison say?

John Morrison is obviously in a part mood, as he mentioned his friend and tag-team partner The Miz in his tweet with an emoji of champagne bottles.

Morrison was pushed to his limits during the match which turned out to be intensely physical due to the ladders being used as weapons. However, The Guru of Greatness pulled out all the stops to unclip the titles from the title holder.