John Morrison 'would love' to face returning former WWE Champion after 10-month absence

John Morrison is currently teaming with The Miz

John Morrison has said he “would love” to face Jeff Hardy when the former WWE Champion makes his return to in-ring action.

Hardy, who underwent surgery in May 2019 after suffering a serious knee injury, made headlines last year when he was arrested in July for Public Intoxication and again in October for a DWI, but he is now reportedly set to return.

Morrison, meanwhile, returned to WWE in late 2019 after eight years away from the company, and he is currently preparing to team with The Miz in a SmackDown Tag Team Championship match against The New Day’s Big E and Kofi Kingston at Super ShowDown.

Speaking to The Sun, the three-time Intercontinental Champion revealed he wants to face both Matt Hardy, whose WWE contract is due to expire next week, and Jeff Hardy following his WWE comeback.

"I'd love to [face Jeff]. Both Jeff and Matt, I've always been a big fan of both those guys and they're pioneers in the tag-team division, so yeah, absolutely."

Jeff Hardy’s 2019 WWE run

Prior to his knee injury, Jeff Hardy challenged for the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber in February 2019 before going on to win the SmackDown Tag Team titles with Matt Hardy against The Usos shortly after WrestleMania 35.

Unfortunately, the 42-year-old’s injury forced him to stop competing, which meant The Hardy Boyz had to relinquish their titles.