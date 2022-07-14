"She’s going to shock the world" - Ex-WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano praises former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion

Former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano recently complimented the potential and talent of Indi Hartwell.

Hartwell has been with WWE for three years, and during that time, she has proven to be a formidable competitor inside the squared circle. She was also part of a faction called The Way alongside Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Theory.

Speaking on Good Karma Wrestling, Johnny Gargano noted that the 25-year-old has immense potential as a sports entertainer.

"Indi Hartwell’s still there. She’s my daughter and I think the world of her. I think she is a superstar in every sense of the word, I think she just needs an opportunity and she’s going to shock the world,” he said. “She’s someone that you turn the light on, and man, she will be entertaining. She is not just entertaining in the ring but as we’ve seen with the wedding and things like that, I think Indi is such an untapped diamond that they haven’t tapped into yet." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Hartwell recently defeated Lash Legend on this week's episode of NXT.

Indi Hartwell on the ending of The Way and no longer working with Johnny Gargano

For the vast majority of 2021, The Way was seen as one of the most dominant factions of the former black-and-gold brand,

However, following Theory's call-up to the main roster, the group slowly disbanded. During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Indi Hartwell said that she misses performing as part of the stable.

"It's definitely bittersweet. It's good because, you know, because Austin's moving up in the world and I think he's going to do an amazing job on RAW and obviously Candice is pregnant right now, I'm doing my own thing in the tag division and Johnny's just come back and going after the North American title. So, it's kind of cool that we are all doing our own things a year later but it's also sad and I'm gonna miss everything we did together on TV." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Indi Hartwell can be seen every Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 as she looks to climb the ladder in the women's division.

