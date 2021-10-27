Indi Hartwell opens up on The Way splitting up [Exclusive]

The Way comprising of Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, and Austin Theory was born after the NXT Halloween Havoc pay-per-view last year when Hartwell helped Gargano capture the North American title. A year later, all the members have gone their separate ways.

Speaking to Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Indi Hartwell reflected on the team splitting up. Hartwell expressed why it was bittersweet for her that Theory moved to RAW and spoke about all the members going in different directions.

"Yeah, it's definitely bittersweet. It's good because, you know, because Austin's moving up in the world and I think he's going to do an amazing job on RAW and obviously Candice is pregnant right now, I'm doing my own thing in the tag division and Johnny's just come back and going after the North American title. So, it's kind of cool that we are all doing our own things a year later but it's also sad and I'm gonna miss everything we did together on TV," Hartwell said.

You can watch the complete interview with Indi Hartwell below:

Indi Hartwell spoke about participating in Dark matches on SmackDown

Indi Hartwell already made her main roster debut last year on RAW when she faced Shayna Baszler.

However, she is yet to be officially called up to the main roster. She has participated in a few dark matches on SmackDown.

Further in the conversation, she spoke about her experience with the matches and stated that she received good feedback.

"So that kind of came out of nowhere. We were filming NXT. We had to film like three episodes in two days so it was a Wednesday night and we were filming, and about 9 PM, I got a call saying 'Hey! Can you come to Cleveland for a dark match tomorrow' and I was like, sure. I thought maybe I'm getting called up. I was lucky to have two dark matches, one in Cleveland, one in Mineappolis, which were great experiences. I didn't exactly think I was getting called up because I had this storyline going on in NXT so I kind of put all my focus into the InDex storyline because it's such a beloved storyline but I took every opportunity I could with the dark matches like talking to people and taking their advice. Hopefully, when the time comes for me to go up, I'll be prepared for it. I got great feedback. I left both of those matches feeling really good and really confident so I guess that's a good sign for what's to come."

Hartwell has had a great run in NXT with The Way and has also previously won the NXT Tag Team titles with LeRae. She's currently eyeing winning the straps for a second time with Persia. If both women are called up as a team they could bolster the women's tag team division on the main roster which has become due to numerous teams splitting up as part of the draft.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the video and a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Vince Russo doesn't think Paige should return to WWE. He explains why here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku