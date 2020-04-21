The WWE Champion is on a roll

Drew McIntyre kicked off RAW and spoke about Seth Rollins who attacked him last week. He challenged Seth to a match at Money in the Bank with the WWE title on the line. Angel Garza interrupted him with Zelina Vega and Austin Theory while Andrade attacked him from behind. Drew fought him off and hit the Claymore, tossing Andrade over the ropes as the heels retreated.

Austin Theory vs. Aleister Black - MITB Qualifier match

Aleister takes no prisoners

Austin started off strong and returned most of Aleister's offense while dodging a Black Mass on the apron before being sent outside. Vega got involved and distracted Black while Theory took him out from behind and sent him into the barricades.

After a break, Black turned things around and locked in a modified armbar into a triangle lock. Theory was in trouble and had a couple of near falls before taking the Black Mass for the three count.

Result: Aleister Black def. Austin Theory and will be joining the MITB ladder match

Match rating: B

Shayna Baszler vs. Indi Hartwell

Baszler gets another brutal win

Shayna took her opponent down early and hit a gut-wrench suplex before Hartwell reversed a pin and got a one count. Baszler was furious and took down Hartwell with a knee strike and stomped on her arm after the three count.

Result: Shayna Baszler def. Indi Hartwell

After the match, Shayna got a ladder and used it to destroy Hartwell's arm at ringside.

Match rating: C

Ricochet & Cedric Alexander vs. Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink

A great win for the new team

Vink started us off and the rookies were dominating early in the match. Ricochet made the tag and he and Alexander hit a combined Suplex Splash.

Vink was able to take control after taking out Ricochet outside the ring, dropping him on his neck. Ricochet hit the Recoil into a Lumbar Check for the win.

Result: Ricochet & Cedric Alexander def. Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink

Match rating: B