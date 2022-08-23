Johnny Gargano vs. Theory is the perfect first feud

Johnny Gargano made his long-anticipated return to wrestling on the latest episode of WWE RAW. After giving a heartfelt promo, Gargano's former stablemate Theory confronted him. The two exchanged words before Gargano hit the superkick on Theory.

Since this is Gargano's first proper run on the WWE main roster, Theory is the perfect first feud for The Rebel Heart.

Johnny Gargano, Theory, and The Way

For those who may not know, Gargano led a stable in NXT known as The Way. The group also included Theory, Candice LaRae, and later on Indi Hartwell and Deter Lumis. The group was one of the highlights of the final days of the Black and Gold era of NXT. The Rebel Heart was essentially the father of the group.

So, Gargano and Theory already have a built-in history together. With Triple H now in charge as Head of Creative, that history was touched upon in their promos. Gargano mentioned all of his NXT accomplishments and Theory said he accomplished everything that Gargano wanted to do.

Can Johnny Gargano elevate Theory and Money in the Bank?

This feud is also perfect because it puts a bigger spotlight on Theory and the Money in the Bank briefcase. Theory has been floundering in no feuds since winning the briefcase. Bobby Lashley dominated him before being placed in a random feud with Dolph Ziggler.

With the Gargano feud, they have a history that will add some fire to the rivalry. While fans are behind Lashley and Ziggler (to a lesser extent), it feels like the fans have a special connection with Gargano. Many have said he could be WWE's new Daniel Bryan if booked correctly.

This is also a situation where Gargano can win his debut feud and it won't hurt Theory as well, since it is the norm for Money in the Bank winners.

In conclusion, with their history in NXT that will now be expanded on to the main roster and the fans firmly behind Gargano. Theory was the perfect choice for The Rebel Heart's first feud on the WWE main roster.

Did you know Paul Heyman got into a real-life backstage fight? More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali