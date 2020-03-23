Jon Moxley 'attacks' Renee Young in hilarious Instagram video [Watch]

Renee Young was jumped by Moxley while doing the Toilet Paper Challenge.

She uploaded the hilarious clip on her official Instagram handle.

Moxley 'hits' Young with a kick to the head

WWE Backstage host Renee Young recently posted a hilarious clip on her official Instagram handle. In the video, the former WWE RAW commentator said that AEW star Shawn Spears challenged her to do the "Toilet Paper Challenge". Young proceeded to challenge Beth Phoenix, Cesaro, and Brodie Lee. She didn't do well in her first attempt and dubbed it as being 'terrible'.

Suddenly, Jon Moxley appeared out of nowhere and 'hit' Young with a kick to the head. Moxley grabbed the toilet paper roll and fled the scene in a hurry. Check out the video below:

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. People have been told to stay inside their homes to make sure that the ones who are infected don't end up infecting others, and the virus doesn't spread further. It's refreshing to see Moxley and Young having fun in these trying times.

The outbreak has also resulted in major sports events being canceled. WrestleMania 36, which was supposed to take place at the Raymond James Stadium on April 5, is now a two-night event that will emanate from the WWE Performance Center. Young seems to be getting tired of not being able to work, judging from one of her recent tweets where she stated that she is down to wrestle at this point.