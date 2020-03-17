Former WWE RAW announcer is ready to step into the ring

The tweet came as a huge surprise to the fans, espcially the one who suggested the idea in the first place.

Many fans flooded the replies with potential opponents if a match ends up happening.

Renee Young with Michael Cole and Corey Graves

WWE Backstage host Renee Young seemed to enjoy Asuka's commentary on tonight's edition of WWE RAW that emanated from the Performance Center. The former WWE RAW announcer posted a tweet and stated that she would love to see Asuka behind the announce table every single week.

A Twitter user chimed in and said that he would like to see Asuka announcing a match that features none other than Renee Young, and added that this would be a great way to shake things up. Renee responded to the tweet, and it seems that she deems this as a good idea.

She stated that she's down to wrestle at this point. Renee further said that WWE needs to throw some curveballs at the fans. Check out the exchange below:

Honestly, at the point im down. I think we need to throw the universe some curveballs. — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) March 17, 2020

Renee Young has been with WWE for a long time. She was promoted to the role of RAW announcer in 2018, but the gig didn't last long. She went on to bag the role of host of WWE Backstage, and can be seen on the show discussing WWE's current product with the likes of CM Punk, Paige, and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Back in 2017, Young made it clear that she never aspired to be a wrestler. It has been three years since Renee made that tweet, and it seems like she wouldn't mind being a part of the action now.