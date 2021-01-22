Jon Moxley chooses a winner between The Undertaker and Sting

Jon Moxley has given his opinion on who would win in a dream match between The Undertaker and Sting.

While The Undertaker performed as Mark Callous against a blond-haired Sting in 1990, the two men never faced each other as their most famous personas. Now that The Undertaker has retired and Sting has joined AEW, the match is almost certainly never going to happen.

Speaking in a B/R AMA, Moxley said the match would likely have been “horrible” if it was booked over 20 years ago in WCW. He added that, due to their association with AEW, he would choose Sting to win the match if it took place.

“I guess it depends on the when and where and the how. Both in their prime, WWF was booked a lot better, so assuming Sting is the good guy in this scenario because he's pretty much a career good guy. If it was booked by WCW, they'd somehow screw it up and it would be horrible. I'd have to go with Sting because he's on my team. Always good to see him around. Never got to work with him but maybe we'll get to do something someday.”

It never gets old seeing @Sting on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Q2JV97NZto — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 21, 2021

Sting has not competed in a match since he lost against Seth Rollins at WWE Night of Champions 2015. He is set to team with Darby Allin against Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a street fight at AEW Revolution on February 27.

Why did The Undertaker vs. Sting never happen?

WCW's Sting and WWE's The Undertaker were major stars for their promotions

Sting competed in WWE pay-per-view matches against Triple H and Seth Rollins in 2015. However, a long-awaited match against The Undertaker never came to fruition.

The Undertaker has repeatedly said in out-of-character media interviews that he did not feel that the match could live up to the hype.