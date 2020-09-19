The Undertaker reveals if he ever discussed having a dream match with Sting

The Undertaker recently took part in an interview with Barstool Sports, where he was asked if he ever discussed having a match with Sting when the latter made his WWE debut in 2014 (h/t: Wrestling Inc).

"I [Undertaker] knew him from my days in WCW in the the late 80s but I never actually saw him again until he joined WWE."

The Undertaker also added that his schedule was full and other WWE Superstars were waiting in line to face him. However, he and Sting never called each other to discuss a dream match that fans have wanted to witness for ages.

The Deadman compared this face-off to Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson, where fans keep discussing who would win in both of these cases. He also referred to The Rock vs. Shawn Michaels, which is another dream match that hasn't been executed yet.

The Undertaker explains why his match against Sting should have occurred a long time ago

With every dream match, there are several people who tend to be more objective and grounded with their opinions. A certain section of the audience have said that Sting vs. The Undertaker should have happened when both icons were in their prime. The Undertaker said the same in his aforementioned interview with Barstool Sports:

"To be completely honest, the match would have been cool in the 90s or early 2000s. But there's a reason the Last Ride documentary came about and I called it a day. Although, in my heart I still want that Sting match. But my body doesn't corporate with the other two factors in that. It becomes really difficult."

The Phenom additionally went on to say that he doesn't want the WWE Universe to remember him by a watered-down version of his character.

I mean, can you imagine a world where Sting faced The Undertaker at mania instead of Triple H... pic.twitter.com/8reaXHh9V1 — Simpsons wrestling memes (@SimpsonsWWE) September 18, 2020

The Undertaker wants fans to recall his WrestleMania matches with Edge, Batista, Shawn Michaels and CM Punk. However, that's not the same case for the infamous WrestleMania showdown he had against Roman Reigns in 2017.