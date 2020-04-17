Jon Moxley comments on recent WWE releases

In a shocking decision, WWE released several Superstars this week.

The step was taken as a cost-cutting measure owing to the impact of COVID-19.

Jon Moxley has sympathy for those who were shockingly released by WWE

In a recent interview with Wrestling Observer Live, AEW Superstar Jon Moxley shared his thoughts about the recent releases in WWE that took the entire pro-wrestling community by surprise.

Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, WWE announced that several Superstars, producers, writers, costume designers, and other members of the staff were released from the company as a cost-cutting method to make sure that the company has enough fund to sustain itself while dealing with the pandemic.

The announcement was made all of a sudden, and it was reported that most of the talents were not even aware of the decision until they picked up the call from the management. These names included the former United States Champion Rusev, the former WWE champion Zack Ryder, Erick Rowan, Kurt Angle, Aiden English, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows.

In the light of recent events, Moxley was asked to share his thoughts upon the recent releases. He went on to express his solidarity with those who have had to face the consequences of the growing pandemic, and it's impact on the financial aspects of the companies and in turn, on their employees.

Talking about the entire incident, Moxley said,

"My heart goes out to all these people who are affected by this craziness whether it be financial or worse. I heard a bunch of news through the grapevine people in our business who got unfortunate phone calls this morning so it’s a weird time."

Following that, Moxley went on to talk about why he feels fortunate amidst the chaos. He said that he has all the good things he needs, especially if we take the surroundings into consideration. He also talked about his wife and WWE presenter Renee Young, admitting that he is enjoying the time that he gets to spend with his better half. Moxley was further quoted saying,

"I’m feeling very fortunate you know. I was not or I will not for a second feel sorry for myself like poor me during this craziness because I got it pretty good all things considered and I’m just stuck in the house with my wife who is my favourite person to hang out with anyway.

Not just that, Moxley also opened up about how he has been spending his time at home. He credits Renee for keeping him entertained while she is also experimenting with food for her projects. When they are free, the couple likes to watch movies but more than anything, Moxley is happy to hang out with his favourite person in the world.

We’re just hanging out. Getting it on all over the house all day. Watching movies and she’s got some cooking projects she’s experimenting with. So I’m basically hanging out and having a beautiful woman feed me meals every day."

Jon Moxley has been incredible ever since he made his debut in AEW. He went on to win the AEW World Championship from Chris Jericho, and at this week's episode of Dynamite, he retained his title and was successful in his first-ever title defence.

This has been a busy week for the wrestling fraternity as the fans were sent into the frenzy after WWE's sudden announcement about releasing several Superstars. The entire list includes Drake Maverick, Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder, Heath Slater, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Rusev, No Way Jose, Sarah Logan, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis, Aiden English, EC3, Lio Rush, Eric Young, Primo Colon, Epico Colon, Erick Rowan, Deonna Purrazzo (NXT), Aleksandar Jaksic (NXT), MJ Jenkins (NXT), Josiah Williams (NXT), and Mike Chioda.

WWE Legend and Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, who was working as the backstage producer, also bid adieu to the company alongside producers Lance Storm and Mike Rotunda. WWE writer Andrea Listenberger, who was the brain behind the successful Mandy Rose and Otis storyline, was also released from the promotion as a part of the budget cuts.

A couple of hours ago, AEW commentator and senior producer Tony Schiavone was live for a Q & A session with fans on the promotion's official Youtube channel. He mentioned five recently released Superstars, namely Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder, and Rusev while discussing prospects who would be great in AEW. However, he also said that it's his opinion and not that of the office.

Ever since WWE made the announcement about the release, there have been speculations about some of the Superstars joining AEW. There's a high chance that a lot of them will be reunited as a tag team in WWE's rival promotion including Anderson and Gallows.

While Anderson took to his Twitter account to tease a return to NJPW, others have refrained from revealing their plans. On the other hand, Drake Maverick response to the release statement was heartbreaking as the teary-eyed Superstar struggled to say goodbye to his fans during such difficult times.