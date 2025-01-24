  • home icon
  • Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose will be in town for the Royal Rumble; could WWE return finally happen?

Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose will be in town for the Royal Rumble; could WWE return finally happen?

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified Jan 24, 2025 17:14 GMT
Will it finally happen? (image via WWE)

The Royal Rumble is the most surprising WWE event of the year and there could be some major swerves on the cards for this year's show. Many eagle-eyed fans have noticed that former World Champion Dean Ambrose, who has been working in AEW as Jon Moxley, is in Indianapolis for Royal Rumble weekend since he will be appearing with his wife Renee Paquette at the annual WrestleCon.

The couple was popular in WWE, with Ambrose being one of the original members of The Shield as well as a former world champion. While the appearance has turned the heads of several wrestling fans, it's worth noting that Moxley recently signed a new deal with AEW which runs through 2027, and has no plans to head back to his former company.

While Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have become heavy hitters in WWE for the current generation, Moxley made the choice to leave back in 2019. He has since become one of the names synonymous with AEW.

Jon Moxley will be surrounded by WWE legends in Indianapolis next weekend

While there's not a lot of hope riding on a return for Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) in the Royal Rumble. There is a chance that several other names will make an appearance.

Numerous legends and former stars are set to appear at WrestleCon including The Inspiration, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, Jojo Offerman, Victoria, Sting, Kurt Angle, The Hardyz, Rikishi, JBL, and Jerry The King Lawler.

It seems that Triple H has the perfect cover to allow any potential surprises for the Royal Rumble to appear in Indianapolis under the guise of WrestleCon and then make an appearance at the show later in the night. Many legends will probably head across to the show and be seen in the crowd if there is no plan for them to be used.

