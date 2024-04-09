Jon Moxley must return to WWE as Dean Ambrose before he retires for one major match

WWE WrestleMania 40 is now officially over and is viewed as the biggest event 'Mania of all time. Cody Rhodes finally finished his story in the main event of Night Two, but it wouldn't have been possible without the assistance of some superstars.

One of the key turning points in Rhodes' victory was when The Shield's entrance theme played. Even though Seth Rollins came out with the chair to even the odds, many fans lost their minds believing that Jon Moxley was returning to the promotion after a five-year hiatus.

Moxley, a former member of The Shield was touted as a megastar from the moment he first appeared. His influence as a key member of the group cannot be underestimated. Together with Roman Reigns and Rollins, he ruled WWE for years, and all three members would go on to become megastars.

He left the company in 2019 due to dissatisfaction with the company's direction and pursued other opportunities. While he has a multi-year deal signed with his current promotion AEW, he must make his return to the Stamford-based promotion for one last match.

Jon Moxley must return to WWE for a Shield Triple Threat at WrestleMania

The ultimate money match that WWE could do in the future is a triple-threat showdown featuring Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose. This epic clash has all the makings of a WrestleMania main event.

While a match between all three former members already took place at the Battleground Premium Live Event in 2016, many believe that it didn't live up to the hype.

The Shield was one of the most astounding feats in WWE history. Starting with its defiant introduction, the group steadily achieved fame until disbanding in an unexpected twist of destiny in 2014. Each member of The Shield went on to establish themselves as true headliners, cementing their careers.

However, their end in WWE left fans wanting more, and only a triple threat on the Grandest Stage of Them All in the future will remedy that.

Another reunion will be big from a business standpoint

Moxley is the sole obstacle to a Shield reunion. If he leaves AEW and joins WWE, which is unlikely but not impossible, the trio may reunite at the earliest opportunity.

In the long run, everyone will benefit from the eventual reunion. Since all three of them are megastars, there's a good chance they'll make an impression and increase fan interaction. This gives Triple H the chance to make up for previous mistakes concerning the Hounds of Justice.

WrestleMania 44 could be a perfect place for the band to get back together

Moxley's contract with AEW is reportedly set to conclude in 2028, which opens up the potential for his return. In that same year, WWE will be hosting WrestleMania 43, creating an intriguing possibility of witnessing a captivating reunion of The Shield if Ambrose decides to make his comeback.

Cody Rhodes, who departed AEW for the Stamford-based promotion in 20220, is now the company's most prominent babyface. This opens the door for Ambrose to sign with Triple H and company in 2027.

Wrestling is known for its unpredictable nature. Jon Moxley may finally make a surprise appearance, leading to a potential reunion of the greatest faction of the last two decades, with their storyline reaching its climax at WrestleMania 43.

