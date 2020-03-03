Jon Moxley puts former UFC Heavyweight Champion on notice

Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley is currently riding on the back of a huge win at AEW Revolution. He captured the AEW World Championship in thrilling fashion by defeating Chris Jericho in the main event of the show.

Moxley has now shifted his focus on to other challengers, and one man in particular he has decided to put on notice is Josh Barnett. The new AEW World Champion took to Twitter and warned the former UFC Heavyweight Champion ahead of their clash at GCW: Bloodsport III.

Jon Moxley warns Josh Barnett ahead of Bloodsport III

The matchup was initially canceled due to Moxley's staph infection, but it is set to go full steam ahead now. 'The Death Rider' will finally be facing former UFC Heavyweight Champion Barnett at the upcoming GCW: Bloodsport III event on the 2nd of April.

Barnett recently promoted the trailer for Bloodsport III on his Twitter handle, to which Moxley replied by stating that time was running out for him. Moxley threw in a warning too, spelling out the same in no uncertain terms.

Tix running out.....you've been warned https://t.co/na1OoGEPVh — Jon Moxley (@JonMoxley) March 2, 2020

What's next for Jon Moxley?

With Moxley winning the AEW World Championship, he is now expected to engage himself in his first feud as the Champion. Moxley is also likely to put his IWGP US Heavyweight Championship on the line against Zack Sabre Jr. over in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

But the bottom line is that Moxley vs Barnett will be taking place on 2 April 2020 at GCW: Bloodsport III, and the fans can't wait for the blockbuster clash to unfold.