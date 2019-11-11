Jon Moxley recalls interesting advice CM Punk gave to The Shield before their debut

Things sure have changed since The Shield were in WWE

The days of Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns reuniting as The Shield are well and truly over, with Ambrose now known as Jon Moxley in AEW. Moxley was part of a fantastic Lights Out match against Kenny Omega on Saturday night at Full Gear, but ahead of this match, the former WWE Champion was part of a Starrcast show where he was able to reveal several interesting facts about his career in WWE.

The most interesting advice that Moxley received was from CM Punk ahead of his debut, since it was Punk who told Moxley to work stiff because some stars had reportedly not been told to sell for The Shield.

"I remember the first night we were attacking Ryback and I remember CM Punk pulled us aside and being like, Because at this point we were like with him, and him being like, this is probably just paranoia because Ryback is a sweetheart but he was like, 'People are going to be told not to sell for you. Somebody is probably in Ryback's ear telling him not to sell for you. So make sure he does.' So that was all we needed to hear. I was like, 'well, f**k him then.' So we literally just beat the s**t out of him," he said via Fightful.

Punk's Shield

It was also revealed that The Shield were supposed to be working alongside CM Punk at this point, something that Punk stated in his podcast after walking away from the company back in 2014.

Moxley went on to state that opportunities for developmental talent were hard to come by back then so he had to take this one with both hands.

"You had like the top guys, like the Cenas and Ortons and all them. And for new young guys to come right into the mix was pretty rare and we were not gonna let it get taken away."

