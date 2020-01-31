Jon Moxley reveals he had dream match with former Impact Wrestling star on Chris Jericho's cruise

He had seen him wrestle as a kid (Pic source: AEW)

Jon Moxley sat down with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful to discuss his current AEW role, his past experiences with WWE and whether he enjoyed his time on the Chris Jericho Cruise. Moxley said that it was great wrestling in front of the fans and got to wrestle Christopher Daniels for the first time.

He was overjoyed that he got to wrestle Christopher Daniels. Daniels was someone who he had grown up watching and a person he had never wrestled before in his whole career. He said: (H/T Fightful)

"I got to wrestle Christopher Daniels for the first time. It’s been over fifteen years since I had my first match, I never happened to cross paths with. He’s a guy I watched when I was a teenager on VHS tapes. Legends. To be able to get in the ring with, cross another guy off the list."

Jon Moxley said that it was fun to wrestle on a boat in front of great fans despite the fact that he doesn't like being in closed spaces. He said: (H/T Fightful)

"Being stuck on this boat for four days, I’m like “Alright, I gotta be stuck on a boat with a bunch of people I don’t know for four days.” I’m not necessarily claustrophobic, but I’m not so sure I want to be stuck in some tiny little cabin or how big is this boat? Like, my social anxieties and all my neuroses are gonna come to the forefront when I’m stuck on this boat with all these people. It was fun to just wrestle for three days in a row with great fans."

It'll be interesting to see who else Moxley will get to wrestle in the near future. Right now, he's scheduled to take on Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution for the World Title.