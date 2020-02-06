Jon Moxley reveals two major differences between WWE and AEW

All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley recently sat down with TVInsider and discussed a bunch of topics in regards to AEW.

Moxley opened up on differences between AEW and WWE, the promotion he used to work for in the past.

According to Moxley, AEW not having a large number of shows in a year makes room for better-quality matches. Moxley also said that not having to memorize long scripts is another plus with AEW.

"The difference for us is we don't have to have 37 pay-per-views a year and 600 network specials every year. We have Dynamite every week but four or five pay-per-views a year. We can keep those high-quality, big matches for those.

"The lack of 30 writers buzzing around with all this weird f---'in energy is the biggest difference. Instead of a 10-minute sports entertainment segment, at AEW I don't have anyone bugging me with 40-page script to memorize or drilled to me how it's supposed to be done. It's very stress-free when you just let guys do their jobs."

It's not a secret that Moxley wasn't happy with his positioning on WWE's main roster, and decided to leave the company.

Moxley wrestled his final WWE match at the WWE Network special named "The Shield's Final Chapter", soon after which he made his shocking debut at AEW "Double Or Nothing".

Moxley has been heavily featured on AEW TV ever since, and seems incredibly happy with where he's at currently.