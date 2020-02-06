Becky Lynch seemingly promoting a new nickname

Becky Lynch

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is currently one of the biggest Superstars in the industry, and has been holding the title for more than 10 months.

Soon after getting a character makeover post-SummerSlam 2018, Lynch began promoting herself as "The Man", and the moniker has stuck with her ever since.

It seems like Lynch has been trying to put over a new nickname lately. Lynch has been dubbing herself as 'GOAT' more than her previous nickname.

Check out a few tweets Lynch has posted over the past few weeks, with each one mentioning herself as 'GOAT'

In a business filled with noise and bloat. You, ladies and gentlemen, are looking at the #GOAT pic.twitter.com/0nlyy8fpBk — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 5, 2020

Just the #GOAT waiting for some competition on her birthday. pic.twitter.com/zKNC8VbqMD — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 30, 2020

Don't blame me for being this good. Blame your favs for not being good enough. #GOAT pic.twitter.com/BYbZolVOaH — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 28, 2020

As can be seen in the last tweet, Lynch got new ring gear made to go with her supposed new nickname.

If you witnessed Lynch's rise to the top back in 2018-19, you must have noticed how often Lynch called herself "The Man", and promoted herself as the same on all her social media handles.

A short while ago, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair tried to trademark the moniker, and Lynch had something to say in response.

"Yeah. Look, I've known Ric for a long time. I've traveled with Ric. He's been a great friend of mine. So whatever his thing is let it be his thing. I'm going to keep being The Man."