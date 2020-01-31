Jon Moxley reveals which 2 former WWE Superstars convinced him to sign with AEW

Moxley reveals how he signed with AEW (Pic Source)

Jon Moxley sat down with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful and discussed his current career, his time with WWE, his NJPW experience as well as how he decided to come to AEW. He revealed that Cody Rhodes and especially, Chris Jericho signing with the company told him that this was the place to be.

You can watch the segment at 13:00 in the video below

Moxley revealed that Cody Rhodes played a big role in getting him into the company and he believed that Jericho wouldn't have signed with AEW if he didn't think that it was a worthwhile proposition. He said:

"Jericho ain't stupid. He always got his finger on the pulse. He's one of the smarter guys. If he was going to take a chance. This is for real and risk his reputation, and you know, his time and he believed it, you know, it seemed that was a sign that this like could be for real."

Moxley said that he's been happy with his time in AEW and more so, that he feels that there is a different energy that is being fueled by the fans.

Moxley isn't wrong that AEW is different compared to promotions of the past as the fans are really driving the product and he is just happy to be part of it.