Jon Moxley to face former UFC Champion at independent Wrestling event

There will be blood... (Pic Source: AEW)

While it's been clear to AEW fans that Jon Moxley can wrestle anywhere he wants, his next major booking outside of NJPW will be at Bloodsport 3. Moxley will be taking on former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett in what is being billed as a "Super Fight."

What is Bloodsport?

Bloodsport is an event that is held by Game Changer Wrestling (GCW). It is very unique in its design wherein the ring has no ropes or turnbuckles and features a "shoot style" of wrestling. While it's still a work, the idea is to present a semi-realistic match with every bout having to end in a knockout or submission.

Notable wrestlers who have appeared at Bloodsport are Matt Riddle, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Killer Kross, and Dan Severn to name a few.

Who is Josh Barnett?

Josh Barnett is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion who is sometimes referred to as The Babyfaced Assassin. Barnett had an impressive overall MMA record fighting for promotions such as UFC, Pancrase, PRIDE, DREAM, and Strikeforce and is currently signed with Bellator.

He has also wrestled for NJPW, IGF, and Impact Wrestling. It should be noted that Moxley and he were supposed to wrestle each other last year, but Moxley bowed out due to injury. But it looks like wrestling fans will finally be treated to this dream matchup.