Jon Moxley training with former UFC Champion for his match with Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution

Moxley is leaving nothing to chance (Pic Source: AEW)

It's still hard to believe that Jon Moxley shocked the world last year when he joined AEW at Double or Nothing and made a statement by attacking Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. His feud with Jericho has been building over the last couple of months as Moxley has withstood all the obstacles thrown at him, including the members of the Inner Circle.

On the AEW Countdown to Revolution special that aired after AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley can be seen training with none other than 3-time UFC Heavyweight Champion Randy Couture.

During the video, Couture is seen teaching Moxley ways to get out of the Walls of Jericho, Le Champion's go-to submission manoeuvre. The video cut between Moxley and Jericho and true to form, Jericho took time to insult Couture, claiming that he knocked him out. He said:

"I think I knocked Randy Couture out once, at the Palms. Look it up, Google it. You'll probably see it. It's on TMZ. Knocked him flat on his a**. Stupid bald idiot with a big giant head."

Before this video aired, Moxley brawled with Jericho on AEW Dynamite, opening him up after headbutting him. Fans can see a picture of the damage Moxley did to him on his Instagram account.

It'll be interesting to see how things pan out at AEW Revolution. Will Jericho be able to keep his title and keep calling himself 'Le Champion?' Wrestling fans will soon find out.

