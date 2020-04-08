Jordan Devlin blasts WWE management for decision to crown new champion

The Irish Ace is most definitely not happy at WWE's decision

He called the next champion a "fraud" with a "replica" of his title

Jordan Devlin is not happy

Jordan Devlin has hit back at WWE management after NXT General Manager William Regal confirmed that a tournament will take place to crown the interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion due to the current champion being unable to return to the US.

Regal confirmed that Jordan Devlin is currently located in the UK and thus unable to defend his title on NXT television in the US, and The Irish Ace most definitely did not agree with the decision - taking to Twitter shortly after to express his displeasure at WWE crowning a "fraud" champion and giving them a "replica" of his title. You can see the entire tirade below.

First things first, absolutely shocking and disrespectful decision by @WWE management.



Secondly, you can crown a fraud champion and give him a little replica of my title, but everyone around the world knows who the REAL NXT Cruiserweight Champion still is. https://t.co/rIA7AJZwod — Jordan Devlin (@Jordan_Devlin1) April 8, 2020

Ahead of his monumental bout with Tyler Bate at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II, I had the pleasure of catching up with Jordan Devlin - and I asked The Irish Ace about his training with Finn Balor and Paul Tracey before reaching WWE.

One of the laziest comparisons in wrestling today is definitely @Jordan_Devlin1 and the star who trained him, @FinnBalor - but The Irish Ace was trained by another man, and an incredibly underrated talent, in @PaulTraceyLOTM!



I asked Jordan Devlin about Paul Tracey’s influence. pic.twitter.com/ThdaFKKrr8 — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) January 25, 2020

There has been no confirmation as of yet who will take part in the tournament, nor when it will take place - however one other many who may be in danger of suffering a similar fate to Devlin is one half of the NXT Tag Team Champions Pete Dunne, who is currently also in the UK.

We'll keep you updated with the timeline for the tournament, the competitors involved and any further implications for the Cruiserweight Championship and NXT Tag Team Championships as we get it.