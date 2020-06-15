Jordan Omogbehin: 5 things you didn't know about WWE's 7ft 3in Superstar

Who is Jordan Omogbehin? Let's find out more about the giant ninja who appeared at WWE Backlash.

Jordan Omogbehin reported to WWE's Performance Center in October 2018.

Jordan Omogbehin debuted at WWE Backlash 2020

One of the most surprising moments from the WWE Backlash 2020 pay-per-view came when Jordan Omogbehin appeared during the cinematic segment between The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders.

WWE announced on the day of the show that the two teams would settle their “Anything You Can Do, We Can Do Better” rivalry with a regular match at Backlash for the RAW Tag Team titles.

However, shortly before the match was due to take place, WWE cameras showed The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders brawling backstage. This led to the rivals fighting in the Performance Center parking lot, where they were confronted by Akira Tozawa and a group of ninjas.

Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Erik and Ivar were able to fight off the ninjas, but the four Superstars decided to run away when Tozawa was joined by a sword-wielding giant, Jordan Omogbehin, who stands at 7ft 3in tall.

For anyone wondering, the giant ninja alongside Akira Tozawa in the cinematic segment on #WWEBacklash is Jordan Omogbehin - a 7’3” Performance Center recruit. pic.twitter.com/SGcJcSrQiU — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 15, 2020

Prior to Backlash, Jordan Omogbehin had made appearances at NXT live events but he had never been involved in a storyline on WWE programming.

With that in mind, let’s take a more in-depth look at Jordan Omogbehin by counting down five things that you might not know about the giant Superstar.

#5 Jordan Omogbehin joined WWE with a star-studded group of recruits

Jordan Omogbehin stood out alongside his fellow recruits

WWE often posts group pictures on the company’s website when several new Superstars report to the Performance Center at the same time. In November 2019, for example, Scarlett Bordeaux, Shotzi Blackheart and Indi Hartwell posed alongside each other after signing WWE deals, and all three have since featured on NXT.

Back in October 2018, the following seven names reported to the Performance Center: Matt Riddle, Mia Yim, Chelsea Green, Humberto Carrillo, Luis Martinez, Daniel Vidot, and Jordan Omogbehin.

That, needless to say, is a star-studded group of individuals. The highest-profile name, Matt Riddle, obviously grabbed the headlines at the time, but the presence of Jordan Omogbehin in the picture above could not be ignored.

Of the other six Superstars who signed with WWE at the same time as Jordan Omogbehin, Mia Yim and Chelsea Green have featured prominently in the women’s division on NXT, while Luis Martinez (aka Damian Priest) has also had success on the black and gold brand.

Daniel Vidot is yet to be involved in any NXT storylines but he has already appeared on SmackDown, losing to Sheamus in an April 2020 episode from the Performance Center.

Humberto Carrillo and Matt Riddle have also appeared regularly on WWE programming since signing in the same group as Jordan Omogbehin.

