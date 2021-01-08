JTG reveals advice he received from the late Pat Patterson [Exclusive]

During a recent interview with Dr. Chris Feathersone on Off the SKript, Former WWE superstar JTG revealed some advice the late Pat Patterson gave him.

JTG, formerly of the popular tag team Cryme Tyme along with Shad Gaspard, revealed he had been struggling from a creative standpoint and wanted to do more to get himself further up the ladder in WWE.

He also revealed some very special words of advice that came from a legendary figure in WWE. None other than the late, great Pat Patterson.

"...And it did something on NXT… I remember talking to Pat Patterson, RIP, he was like “You had a good match, you’re a good hand, you’re very reliable. You just have to give them a reason to put you on TV, to put you on the A show. Give them a reason.”"

JTG would take Pat Patterson's words to heart, and began working more on the microphone during this stint on the black & gold brand. This was enough, at the very least, to get himself noticed by WWE Chariman Vince McMahon.

"I remember during that time when I was on NXT that made me stand out even more, was that I kept asking for the mic. That was one of the best things I did because Vince started noticing me a little bit more. And he noticed I was very good on the mic, I was very comfortable on the mic. And I was having fun with it." JTG said.

Pat Patterson sadly passed away in December 2020

Pat Patterson was influential behind the scenes in WWE

The first ever Intercontinental Champion in WWE, Patterson forged himself an unmistakable legacy in the wrestling industry, before his death last year at the age of 79.

An influential figure behind the scenes in WWE, Patterson would spend the latter years of his career as a Creative Consultant and Producer with the company.

He was also essential in the processes behind NXT and, as JTG highlighted above, often passed his wisdom along to up and coming WWE stars.

You can watch the full clip between Dr. Chris Featherstone and JTG here:

