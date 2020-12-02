WWE legend Pat Patterson has passed away aged 79. The news was broken by Tony Marinaro, who was told about it by Rodger Brulotte. Patterson had cancer and passed away early Wednesday morning in a Miami hospital.

Just got a text from my buddy Rodger Brulotte letting me know that legendary wrestler Pat Patterson of @WWE passed away earlier this morning in a Miami hospital. Patterson, had cancer. He was 79. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. RIP. #WWE — Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) December 2, 2020

A quick look at Pat Patterson's WWE career

Pat Patterson had a legendary in-ring career before he transitioned into a role behind the scenes. Patterson was the inaugural WWF Intercontinental Champion in 1979. Patterson also wrestled for a number of other promotions during his in-ring career.

WWE inducted Patterson into its Hall of Fame in 1996. Patterson later transitioned to a role behind the scenes in WWE as a producer. He was famously one of Mr. McMahon's stooges, along with fellow veteran Gerald Brisco, during the Attitude Era.

Patterson also made an appearance on the WWE RAW Reunion in 2019. On the show, he won the WWE 24/7 Championship by pinning Drake Maverick. He lost the title to Gerald Brisco later in the same night.

I can not express how crushed I feel right now with the loss of Pat Patterson. A true member of my family, mentor and dear friend.

I love you Pat.

God speed. pic.twitter.com/FdaAFnsw8m — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) December 2, 2020

Patterson's contributions to the WWE over the years are immeasurable. He's been integral to the the success of WWE over the years and he will be missed both by former colleagues and by fans. From everyone at SK Wrestling, our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.