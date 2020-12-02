Create
Pratyay
FEATURED WRITER
Modified 02 Dec 2020, 19:52 IST
News
Advertisement

WWE legend Pat Patterson has passed away aged 79. The news was broken by Tony Marinaro, who was told about it by Rodger Brulotte. Patterson had cancer and passed away early Wednesday morning in a Miami hospital.

A quick look at Pat Patterson's WWE career

Pat Patterson had a legendary in-ring career before he transitioned into a role behind the scenes. Patterson was the inaugural WWF Intercontinental Champion in 1979. Patterson also wrestled for a number of other promotions during his in-ring career.

WWE inducted Patterson into its Hall of Fame in 1996. Patterson later transitioned to a role behind the scenes in WWE as a producer. He was famously one of Mr. McMahon's stooges, along with fellow veteran Gerald Brisco, during the Attitude Era.

Patterson also made an appearance on the WWE RAW Reunion in 2019. On the show, he won the WWE 24/7 Championship by pinning Drake Maverick. He lost the title to Gerald Brisco later in the same night.

Patterson's contributions to the WWE over the years are immeasurable. He's been integral to the the success of WWE over the years and he will be missed both by former colleagues and by fans. From everyone at SK Wrestling, our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

