Judgment Day 2.0 to be formed in a new promotion after WWE released Carlito and R-Truth? Exploring the possibility 

Carlito and R-Truth's unexpected departure from WWE has made several fans upset. Since its formation in 2022 by the Rated R Superstar, Edge, The Judgment Day has been a staple on WWE RAW. Despite their OG members Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley leaving the group, they have had a decent run on the brand.

Now, with Dominik Mysterio as the WWE Intercontinental Champion and Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions among their ranks, things seem to be going well for the heel stable. However, the news of R-Truth and Carlito leaving the company has put fans in a state of confusion.

Fans have been wondering what is next for The Judgment Day. While WWE has been hinting at an implosion within the group thanks to Finn Balor and the possible new admission of Roxanne Perez, things have taken a turn for the unexpected. Could this be the end of The Judgment Day or a possible new chapter, but in a different promotion? It could be in WWC (World Wrestling Council).

On May 31, 2025, The Bad Apple made his return to WWC (World Wrestling Council) at their Summer Madness event. On the show, Mr. Cool defeated Ray González. He won the WWC Puerto Rico Heavyweight Championship.

This was the second time Carlito won the title in WWC. After his exit from WWE in 2010, he joined the Puerto Rican promotion and worked there until 2020. Now, fans have speculated that he could have R-Truth join the promotion to form their version of The Judgment Day 2.0 to capitalize on his fame with the group in WWE. Both men gained a ton of attention, and while Truth can find himself in another promotion, working with Carlito for some time in WWC wouldn't be a bad idea.

The promotion would probably be happy to take the man who just faced Cena on his retirement tour. But, as of now, nothing is confirmed, and this is only speculation.

Why were fans shocked by R-Truth and Carlito’s departure from WWE?

Ahead of their announcement on social media, multiple WWE stars were released from the company a few weeks ago. The list includes Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman, and Shayna Baszler. However, Truth and Carlito were not released. The company reportedly decided not to renew their contracts.

This was the part that shocked the fans as Truth recently faced his 'childhood hero,' John Cena, at Saturday Night’s Main Event. While Carlito has been a background character in The Judgment Day, he has played a vital part in them winning titles.

Both men were heavily featured on the product, leading fans to believe they were in it for the foreseeable future. The circumstances surrounding their departure have raised many questions among fans towards Triple H, who is also dealing with the backlash on social media.

