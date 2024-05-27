WWE is all set for the aftermath from King and Queen of the Ring to unfold on RAW and SmackDown this week. Additionally, the weekly shows will now start building towards Clash at the Castle, which is scheduled to take place next month.

However, one can't deny that everyone in the promotion is eyeing a top spot at the "Biggest Party of the Summer"—SummerSlam 2024. We are almost halfway through the year, and fans would want to see new names and fresh storylines dictate the weekly television.

Here, we look at three WWE Superstars whom Triple H must push, possibly into the title picture this summer. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Finn Balor sets his sights on world title

Finn Balor's run on the WWE main roster has had its share of ups and downs. But fans unanimously agree that he needs to be back in the world title picture. Triple H has the opportunity to propel The Prince back to the top on RAW, having him compete for the biggest prizes on WWE RAW.

The creative team has shown growing tension amongst The Judgment Day members. There is no denying that Balor poses the biggest threat to Damian Priest, and he could be the one to pull the trigger on the group's much-awaited turn against the World Heavyweight Champion. Finn Balor could be involved in an extended feud with Damian Priest as he begins his hunt for the world title.

It is worth noting that Finn Balor was recently spotted backstage with Liv Morgan. They could also be plotting a massive secret alliance in the making. Alternatively, Triple H could delay The Judgment Day's implosion by having Finn Balor win Money in the Bank. That's how Priest won the title, and seeing his fellow Judgment Day member potentially on the same path could tear them apart.

#2. Tiffany Stratton announces her arrival

Tiffany Stratton is arguably one of the most popular female superstars in WWE today. She has an interesting on-screen persona and has won the audience over with her in-ring skills. Fans have also found her promos impressive, making her a crowd favorite wherever she goes.

It would be a smart decision to push Tiffany Stratton as one of the biggest threats this year. It would help her gain momentum, challenge for championships, and get involved in the biggest feuds before she finally gets her hands on a title. Stratton has the potential to be one of the biggest draws in the division, and the creative team must capitalize on her character. She could also have an excellent run with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

#3. LA Knight wins the WWE United States Championship

LA Knight's popularity among fans has been consistently exploring new heights since he arrived on WWE SmackDown. The fastest-rising megastar has competed for world titles against the biggest names in the business. He has earned himself a championship reign, and he may get his hands on gold by SummerSlam.

Knight would be the ideal name to dethrone Logan Paul as the United States Champion. The latter has had an entertaining run with the title, but his championship defenses have been far too few and far between. Putting the title on Knight would help him and the SmackDown locker room create new championship rivalries and engaging storylines.