New couple in WWE & more - 4 directions for Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio on RAW after controversial title win

The recently concluded WWE King and Queen of the Ring PLE saw Liv Morgan beat Becky Lynch to win the Women's World Championship. The controversial victory seemingly brought an end to her "Revenge Tour." However, it has also raised questions over the new champion's secret alliances.

Morgan beat The Man after an "accidental" interference from Dominik Mysterio. Widely constructed as a betrayal of Rhea Ripley, Dirty Dom's actions have made fans anticipate what's next for this storyline.

Here, we look at four potential directions for Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW following the controversy at King and Queen of the Ring. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio confirm their relationship

The last few weeks have seen Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio get involved in secret backstage encounters. However, things changed at King and Queen of the Ring when both superstars first interacted on-screen, with "Dirty Dom" insisting that he was there to ensure Morgan lost. But he did the exact opposite during the title match.

Becky Lynch is set to challenge Morgan for the Women's World Championship using her rematch clause. Dominik Mysterio helping Morgan retain her title against The Man would confirm their secret alliance and potentially introduce a new romantic angle involving both superstars.

#2. Dominik Mysterio continues to plead innocence

WWE may delay exposing a secret relationship between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio, allowing the storyline to harness more interest. As mentioned before, Dominik openly stated that he was in Saudi Arabia to ensure Morgan did not win the Women's World Championship that belonged to Rhea Ripley. So, he decided to slide in a steel chair, hoping Becky Lynch would use it.

However, Morgan took advantage and planted The Man face-first onto the chair, which helped her seal the victory. Damian Priest openly expressed that things went from bad to worse and will likely question Dominik Mysterio's intentions on WWE RAW tonight. We can see Dirty Dom claiming that he conspires with Morgan, which many seem to believe. It will be interesting to see how the World Heavyweight Champion and the rest of The Judgment Day react on the show.

#3. Liv Morgan turns her attention to Finn Balor on WWE RAW

Liv Morgan and Finn Balor were seen exiting the same car on WWE RAW last week. The Prince's secret meeting with Morgan raised eyebrows, especially regarding the latter's intentions on the show.

Tension is rising between Finn Balor and Damian Priest, with the latter's World Heavyweight Championship potentially in danger. Morgan could also form an alliance with Balor or work out a secret deal to help turn the group against Damian Priest, who has become The Judgment Day's leader in the absence of Rhea Ripley.

#4. Liv Morgan secretly plots against The Judgment Day

Liv Morgan joining The Judgment Day would undoubtedly be interesting. But she may have other intentions regarding the heel stable. Morgan promised that she would take everything from Rhea Ripley. She took the title, has almost taken Dominik Mysterio, and could be eyeing The Judgment Day, too. But Morgan could also be planning to break up the heel stable Mami calls her family.

This would rub salt into Ripley's wounds and make their storyline more personal, setting up a brutal feud when Mami returns from her injury. It will be interesting to see what's next for the newly crowned Women's World Champion and her potential new love interest on WWE RAW.

