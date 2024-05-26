Rhea Ripley may have lost everything. Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch at WWE King and Queen of the Ring to win the Women's World Championship. However, Dominik Mysterio's surprise appearance and interference in the match became one of the night's biggest highlights.

Speculations over Dominik and Liv Morgan's secret romantic relationship have been swirling for a long time. Now that the Judgment Day member has helped Rhea Ripley's biggest rival win her precious gold, their relationship is in jeopardy.

Here, we look at five signs Dominik Mysterio has betrayed Rhea Ripley for Liv Morgan. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio's secret meetings

Since Rhea Ripley took a hiatus due to her injury, we have seen Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio regularly get tangled on RAW. First, Morgan met Dominik backstage, but their conversation wasn't aired. Following that, we saw the two exit the same room at different times in the background of a Jey Uso interview.

They engaged in a dialogue at King and Queen of the Ring when Dominik walked up to Morgan, who was being interviewed backstage. When asked why the Judgment Day member was there, Dirty Dom insisted that he was present to ensure Liv Morgan didn't win Rhea Ripley's title. Ironic.

#2. Cryptic social media posts

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio's backstage meetings aren't the only things that raised eyebrows about their potential relationship. Fans spotted Dirty Dom's bandana tucked inside Morgan's pocket, hinting at more interactions between the two than shown on television.

Additionally, Dominik Mysterio was seen liking one of Morgan's Instagram posts. The two superstars appear closer than they are letting on, a realization that is bound to cut Rhea Ripley deep.

#3. Dominik Mysterio's controversial comments

Dominik Mysterio's deciding interference that crowned Liv Morgan the new champion may have been an accident. However, the same can't be said for his refusal to blame the latter. During a recent interview, Dirty Dom claimed everyone is innocent until proven guilty before insisting that he was only focused on protecting the title for Rhea Reply when she returns.

“I think at the end of the day, everyone is innocent till proven guilty. And I’m just (…) I’m here protecting Mami. And I’m trying to make sure she’s good when she comes back and that everything is all set in order. She comes back straight to the top. Take her title back, no harm no foul,” said Dominik. [H/T: WrestleZone]

But things were far from his plan at King and Queen of the Ring, where Dominik was directly responsible for Morgan's victory.

#4 The ultimate betrayal at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

Dominik Mysterio pulled off the ultimate betrayal at King and Queen of the Ring when he "accidentally" helped Liv Morgan win the Women's World Championship. He supposedly slid a chair inside the ring to help Becky Lynch, but The Man refused to use a foreign weapon.

Morgan then planted Becky Lynch face-first onto the chair, gaining the advantage. In the end, she defeated The Man to win the title. The two superstars are set to lock horns in a title rematch on RAW this week, and it will be interesting to see if Dominik Mysterio plays a pivotal role once again.

#5 Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day's reaction

When rumors of his secret meetings with Liv Morgan started making rounds, Damian Priest questioned if all was well between Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. The World Heavyweight Champion was disappointed with his fellow Judgment Day member's actions.

Interestingly, Rhea Ripley made no comment on the events that transpired at King and Queen of the Ring. Mami's silence has been construed as anger by several in the WWE Universe. Not to forget, Liv Morgan has rubbed salt into Ripley's wounds by publicly showing off her title to Mami. The latter not defending Dominik could indicate that he was indeed involved in a 'dirty' deal with Morgan.

