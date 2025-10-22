  • home icon
Judgment Day to introduce new female member to tackle Nikki Bella and Stephanie Vaquer? Analyzing the possibility

By Love Verma
Published Oct 22, 2025 07:00 GMT
Judgment Day
The Judgment Day [Image credit: WWE.com]

The Judgment Day is currently featured on Monday Night RAW, but the recent episode of the red brand show witnessed a major upset for them. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are no longer the World Tag Team Champions. On the other hand, Nikki Bella emerged as their newest enemy.

The Fearless One rescued Stephanie Vaquer from Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. After this, Nikki asserted she would have Vaquer's back in this rivalry against the villainous alliance. With this, chances emerged that Judgment Day might soon introduce a new female member on their side to tackle Nikki and Stephanie.

One of the potential names could be Brie Bella. Brie's last appearance on WWE television was at the Royal Rumble 2022. Since then, one half of The Bella Twins hasn't made her presence felt inside the squared circle. Since the comeback of Nikki Bella, fans have been anticipating the return of Brie.

An unexpected way to bring back the 41-year-old star in WWE would be to introduce her as the Judgment Day's newest ally. Previously, Brie and Nikki had a rivalry in the Stamford-based promotion when the real-life sisters turned on each other.

The Triple H-led creative regime would have the chance to repeat history when Brie potentially makes her comeback and joins forces with The Judgment Day. The inclusion of the former Divas Champion in the storyline would be an intriguing twist to witness and would make things more exciting.

As of now, there is no update on Brie Bella's WWE comeback, and the entire storyline is based on mere speculation.

Will Liv Morgan return to reunite with The Judgment Day and tackle the new enemies?

It's been a long time since Liv Morgan last appeared on WWE television. The former Women's World Champion suffered an injury on the June 16, 2025, episode of Monday Night RAW. Now, fans are waiting for Liv's return, and with new enemies, a question arises whether Morgan will make her return to tackle them or not.

As of this writing, there is no update on the return timeline of Liv. However, recently, the 31-year-old star dropped hints on her official Instagram account and posted a photo of Dominik Mysterio's IC Title and AAA Mega Championship.

This appears to be a hint of Dominik and Liv's reunion on television, increasing the chances of Morgan making her return and reuniting with the Judgment Day. Rest, it remains to be seen how things will unfold in the upcoming months and when Liv Morgan returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

