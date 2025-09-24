Liv Morgan drops major tease regarding her WWE return; seemingly reunited with top superstar

Liv Morgan might be on the verge of an emphatic return. Judging by her latest story on Instagram, the Judgment Day member might've also just reunited with her on-screen partner, Dominik Mysterio.On the June 16th episode of Monday Night RAW, Morgan suffered an injury. She dislocated her shoulder in a match against Kairi Sane. The injury forced her to relinquish the Women's Tag Team Championship, later held by Roxanne Perez, who officially joined The Judgment Day after Morgan's injury.Taking to her Instagram story, Morgan shared a photo of Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship and his newly won AAA Mega Championship. &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom's beanie was also pictured inside his luggage, alongside his championship belts.Check out a screengrab of Morgan's Instagram story:Morgan hasn't commented or revealed when we can expect to see her back on television, nor has she confirmed if she has reunited with Mysterio.Vince Russo thinks WWE doesn't have any plans for Liv MorganLiv Morgan recently made a public appearance for WWE. She was seen at the press conference for the WrestleMania 43 announcement.Speaking on BroDown, Vince Russo suggested that Triple H hopes to bring back Morgan, expecting her return to a huge ovation from the WWE Universe. He said:&quot;I just think it's fascinating, and I've been saying it for weeks and weeks and weeks. Liv Morgan can be on that press conference, but she can't be on TV? And then when I tell you that's because the King of Pops is saving her for a pop, you think I have no idea what I'm talking about. I can't comprehend if I was the writer of the show and I literally had stars sitting at home. I can't comprehend that. That tells you flat out they don't know what to do with her, they don't have a plan for her. The fact that they flew her all the way to Saudi, but she can't appear on RAW? Okay.&quot;Liv Morgan's return date is yet to be confirmed or announced by her or the WWE.