Liv Morgan's recent public appearance infuriates WWE veteran - "They don't know what to do with her" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about Liv Morgan's recent public appearance. The star was present for the company's historic press conference this week before SmackDown.

WWE just concluded a presser to announce that WrestleMania 43 will emanate from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event was hosted by announcer Joe Tessitore, and major stars such as The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Setphanie Vaquer, Logan Paul, Seth Rollins, and Triple H were present for the huge announcement.

On a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo claimed it was surprising to see Morgan at the press conference. He questioned why WWE didn't have a star of her magnitude on TV every week. The veteran writer felt that Triple H was planning a huge moment and pop for her return. However, Morgan's absence from TV convinced Vince that the creative team didn't have any plans for her.

"I just think it's fascinating, and I've been saying it for weeks and weeks and weeks. Liv Morgan can be on that press conference, but she can't be on TV? And then when I tell you that's because the King of Pops is saving her for a pop, you think I have no idea what I'm talking about. I can't comprehend if I was the writer of the show and I literally had stars sitting at home. I can't comprehend that. That tells you flat out they don't know what to do with her, they don't have a plan for her. The fact that they flew her all the way to Saudi, but she can't appear on RAW? Okay."

Liv Morgan last wrestled on the June 16 edition of RAW against Kairi Sane. She injured her shoulder and was unable to finish the match.

It will be interesting to see if WWE has any plans to bring Liv back on TV anytime soon.

