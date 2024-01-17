Judgment Day member to cost Damian Priest his Money in the Bank cash-in due to his recent actions? Exploring potential swerve

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest still possesses the coveted Money in the Bank briefcase. Since securing the contract, there has been considerable speculation surrounding Damian Priest's cash-in.

Recent reports indicate that Priest could soon be cashing his contract in. While an exact date has not been disclosed, there are speculations that this could transpire towards the end of this month. However, his attempt to win a World Title could be thwarted by the faction's own JD McDonagh.

McDonagh has faced many challenges with the introduction of R-Truth into the group. The former 24/7 Champion returned to WWE television during the Survivor Series 2023 PLE. He then started to appear in segments with The Judgment Day, causing mayhem in their dressing room and professing his desire to join the group.

Despite losing to R-Truth in a winner gets a spot in The Judgment Day match, McDonagh is still in the group. In a backstage segment, Priest playfully mocked JD for his defeat and claimed that he was no longer a member of the group, as per the stipulation. Rhea Ripley intervened, urging Priest to quit his jesting. Priest later disclosed that McDonagh will remain a part of The Judgment Day for the time being.

While McDonagh would like to show everyone that he deserves to be a part of The Judgment Day and get on the good side of Priest, he might accidentally cause the latter to lose his Money in the Bank cash-in. On the other hand, JD could take note of Priest mocking him and deliberately cost The Archer of Infamy his contract.

All these possibilities are just speculation at the time of writing. Fans will have to tune in to find out how the story unfolds.

Damian Priest likes Truth's involvement in The Judgment Day

WWE recently released a T-shirt that featured Truth's name with The Judgment Day. It became so popular that it almost instantly sold out.

In the most recent episode of RAW, Truth teamed up with The Miz to take on Priest and Finn Balor. Truth paid Balor and Dominik Mysterio their cut before the bout, allowing them to split the proceeds from the sale of their shirts. McDonagh, who was at ringside, was not compensated financially because the narrative implied that Truth had replaced him as the group's member.

In the aforementioned match, Priest and Balor ended up securing the victory, but The Archer of Infamy was reluctant to hit his finishing move on Truth.

Do you think JD McDonagh and R-Truth will get along, or will McDonagh end up venting his frustrations on Priest? Sound off in the comments section below.

