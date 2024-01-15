Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract very soon - Reports

Ever since he won the 2023 men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, much speculation has existed over when Damian Priest will cash in his contract. It has been over six months, with a lot changing on WWE RAW from when he first held the briefcase.

Priest has teased cashing in on Seth Rollins multiple times over the past few months, almost always being thwarted by the likes of Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton. However, it seems like Señor Money in the Bank will finally use his title shot soon.

According to usually reliable Twitter account BWE, Damian Priest's Money in the Bank cash-in is 'close.' While no specific date was mentioned, one has to believe it could happen before the end of January.

Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jinder Mahal on WWE RAW tonight, so a cash-in is certainly possible. If not, Royal Rumble seems like a good place for Priest to finally use the briefcase.

Furthermore, whether The Archer of Infamy will have a successful cash-in is unknown. The best-case scenario for him will likely be a short World Heavyweight Title reign before dropping it back to Seth Rollins, who looks set to defend the belt against CM Punk at WrestleMania 40.

Damian Priest could leave The Judgment Day if he fails his Money in the Bank cash-in

The Judgment Day is now involved in some lighter stuff, thanks to R-Truth's attempts to join the faction. This has been a change of pace from the heavy tension between Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, along with the intensity of WarGames.

The former United States Champion has called himself the leader on multiple occasions, while others have stated that all Judgment Day members are equals. This disagreement could come back to haunt Priest if he doesn't win the World Heavyweight Championship via Money in the Bank briefcase.

Ripley may decide to kick him out of the group, citing his inability to lead by example. This would turn Damian Priest babyface for the first time since before he joined forces with Edge to begin The Judgment Day.

