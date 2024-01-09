Major title change, popular faction to reunite next week? 4 possible finishes for Seth Rollins vs Jinder Mahal on WWE RAW

A surprising face off occurred on WWE Monday Night RAW this week. It all started with Seth Rollins in the middle of the ring, addressing the 2024 Royal Rumble. This is in addition to his goal to walk into WrestleMania as the World Heavyweight Champion and leave with the belt still around his waist.

Out of nowhere, Jinder Mahal's music played. Jinder had some screen time last week when he interacted with The Rock. This time, he had a back and forth verbal debate with the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.

In the end, things got physical. Jinder blindsided Seth after being challenged to hit him, opting instead to do it from behind. The Visionary sent Mahal packing, however. This then led to a big-time announcement.

Seth will defend his coveted World Heavyweight Championship against Jinder Mahal next week. This article will look at a handful of ways the bout could end, which includes former partners of a popular stable reuniting. How might the bout conclude?

Below are four possible finishes for Seth Rollins vs. Jinder Mahal on WWE RAW:

#4. Jinder Mahal could shockingly win the World Heavyweight Championship

Jinder Mahal's reputation in pro wrestling and WWE is mixed. Some fans best remember him as a former WWE Champion who shocked the world to skyrocket to the top of the industry.

Other fans see Jinder as a mid-card player, perhaps even beneath that. While he is a former world champion, his time on top was quite short. Overall, he has certainly spent more time on the lower end of the card than he ever did at the top.

Due to that, he could shock the world again if he manages to dethrone Seth Rollins next week. If he hits The Visionary with the Khallas, even somebody as skilled as Rollins would have trouble getting up. Mahal could leave the audience in disbelief and shake up the red brand.

#3. Damian Priest could cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase and win the title

Damian Priest in Germany

Damian Priest is part of The Judgment Day, arguably the top stable in all of WWE today. He's also one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions alongside Finn Balor. The two are in their second reign.

In addition to championship gold, Damian is also Senor Money in the Bank. He won the briefcase at Money In The Bank 2023 in London this past summer. As a result, he can cash in for a guaranteed title opportunity at any point.

The Archer of Infamy may decide to cash in during the bout and turn it into a Triple Threat Match. This is what Seth Rollins did when he was Mr. Money in the Bank, so Priest doing the same and proceeding to win the coveted prize would, in some ways, be karmic justice.

#2. Seth Rollins could win cleanly and remain on top of WWE

Seth Rollins

While there's certainly a chance that a new champion could be crowned next Monday, the odds are against that actually happening. WWE RAW will likely see Seth Rollins defend and successfully retain his coveted World Heavyweight Championship.

The Visionary is in a great spot. He is the first-ever World Heavyweight Champion since the belt was introduced by WWE at Night of Champions last year. Since then, Rollins has defeated everybody he's encountered.

The Monday Night RAW star has managed to retain his title against Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Finn Balor, Bron Breakker, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Drew McIntyre, among others. When he battles Jinder on RAW, the same result may take place.

#1. Drew McIntyre could help Jinder win and the pair could re-form 3MB

Seth Rollins has had issues with a lot of stars since winning the World Heavyweight Championship. His rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura and his feud with Finn Balor were both very personal and intense.

His most recent rival prior to Jinder Mahal was Drew McIntyre. The two had a pair of major title matches, with animosity growing every time they spoke. In the end, Seth defeated the former WWE Champion, but McIntyre remains very bitter over it.

In what felt like a lifetime ago, Jinder and Drew were part of 3MB, a stable also featuring Heath Slater and Hornswoggle. There's a chance Drew will show up and help Jinder win the World Heavyweight Championship, thus reuniting with his former friend and partner. A Claymore behind the referee's back could spell the end of The Visionary as champion.