Judgment Day member to be officially kicked out of the group at WWE Night of Champions? Exploring the possibility

WWE Night of Champions 2025 is just a few hours from taking place. The forthcoming episode of SmackDown will mark the final stop before the Saudi Arabia Premium Live event. At NoC, the audience could expect some massive storyline development.

WWE could pull some major strings to grab more attention from the fans. This raises the possibility of the Judgment Day member Liv Morgan getting officially kicked out of the faction at Night of Champions 2025.

As of now, Morgan is off WWE television due to the real-life injury she suffered a few days back on the red brand. The Stamford-based promotion has already confirmed this, and reports indicate that Liv is expected to be out of the company for around six months.

Earlier, it was speculated that Liv and Raquel Rodriguez could be stripped of the Women's Tag Team Championship due to the injury. Meanwhile, no such thing took place on RAW this week, and sources disclosed that WWE is planning to make Roxanne Perez the official partner of Raquel. This means that she will be officially replacing Morgan in her absence in the Judgment Day faction.

At the upcoming PLE, Rodriguez is set to face Rhea Ripley in a Street Fight match. Already, Perez has won over Raquel when she rescued her from Mami's wrath on the recent RAW and helped her to smash Ripley through the table.

So, if the 23-year-old star also aided Rodriguez at the Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the one-half of the Women's Tag team Champion might make a massive declaration. Following a potential victory over The Eradicator, Raquel might hand over one of the tag team titles to Roxanne Perez and declare her as the official replacement for Liv Morgan, kicking Morgan out of Judgment Day and incorporating Perez into the villainous association.

WWE has recently confirmed the new pair of Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez

After the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE has seemingly confirmed the new pairing of Raquel and Roxanne. This happened when the promotion shared some images of the recent RAW with the caption of 'Roxanne X Raquel.'

With reports already emerging of the young female star being the new partner of Raquel, this official X post from the company fuels the speculation.

Fans have to wait for a few more days to witness the former NXT Women's Champion becoming an official part of the Judgment Day.

