Judgment Day member sends three-word message to Jey Uso after attempting to recruit him on WWE RAW 

Jey Uso has been approached by The Judgment Day several times since moving over to WWE RAW. Uso appears to have denied their advances so far but seemed interested in the fact that Rhea Ripley was a fan this week as part of a backstage segment.

The Judgment Day was able to walk out victorious in the night's opening match after Uso chose to team with Kevin Owens but inadvertently cost him the bout. Following this loss, Dominik Mysterio took to Instagram to send a message to the former Bloodline member, which appears to be some advice.

"Ponder it uce…😈⚖️☝️ #thejudgmentday," wrote Dom.

Jey Uso appears to be reluctant to step back into a stable after walking away from The Bloodline a few weeks ago. Still, Dominik and Finn Balor have made interesting cases to him in recent weeks, and he could finally be coming around.

Will Nia Jax's WWE return affect Jey Uso on RAW?

Nia Jax was the surprise returnee in the main event last night on WWE RAW, and she could now have some effect on The Bloodline if she decides to be the first female member.

Jax could also choose to have nothing to do with The Bloodline since she was outspoken about the idea of joining Roman Reigns' stable following her release a few years ago.

Nia will be a dominant force on RAW, and it's feasible that she could link up with Uso after his departure from The Bloodline if the company wants the stable to be on RAW.

Jey Uso appears to be struggling to find his feet as a solo star since he is used to being in a team or part of a stable. WWE has high hopes for the former Tag Team Champion, and since it's only been two weeks, it should get easier for him.

