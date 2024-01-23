Judgment Day member to sensationally quit WWE as contract looks set to expire? Exploring potential scenario

WWE has been busy re-signing several stars to new deals in recent months as their current ones look set to expire. Popular names like Charlotte Flair, Dominik Mysterio, and even his father, Rey, recently inked lucrative deals, but several others have seemingly been skipped.

Drew McIntyre is a name that has made headlines as his contract status is still unclear, and it seems that Finn Balor's WWE deal is also set to expire in the coming months. A recent report suggested that The Prince is signed to the company until around WrestleMania and could leave World Wrestling Entertainment if the two parties don't agree to a new contract.

Expand Tweet

Finn Balor is one-half of the current Undisputed Tag Team Champions in The Judgment Day alongside Damian Priest. However, there have clearly been some issues within the group recently. Priest and Rhea Ripley were at each other's throats throughout last night's RAW, and following the former's loss to Drew McIntyre, their problems could get worse.

If Finn Balor and Damian Priest lose their Undisputed Tag Team Championship in the coming weeks on RAW, the latter could be pushed as a singles star. Ripley and Balor are not close within the group, which could lead to him departing and maybe taking a few months away from WWE.

Will Finn Balor sign a new WWE contract before it expires?

There's no doubt that Balor is considered an asset to WWE, and it's hard to believe that the company wouldn't want to re-sign him. That said, if The Judgment Day members go their separate ways, it could mean there is no place for Balor on Monday Night RAW.

This could be a blessing in disguise for Balor, as he could have a few months away from TV to reset and make his return with a new character. He could even revert to his old Demon King persona.

The Prince's time in The Judgment Day has seen him become lost among the likes of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. Hence, walking away for a while could be the best option for him.

Do you think Finn Balor needs a new character on RAW if he can split from Judgment Day? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.