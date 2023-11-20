Judgment Day member to turn on his team at Survivor Series by brutally attacking current champion during War Games? Exploring the possibility

The Judgment Day which includes Finn Balor, Damian Priest, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio along with Drew McIntyre will take on the team of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and a mystery partner at Survivor Series in a War Games match.

It is expected that Randy Orton will be the 5th man in Cody Rhodes' team at the show. However, while The Judgment Day showcases a collective front, the other team is a rag-tag band of babyfaces with their ongoing issues. But a massive swerve could be waiting to happen with Judgement Day's newest member turning on the team when it counts the most.

JD McDonagh was finally inducted into the faction after trying for weeks. The former NXT star became the whipping dog of Judgment Day to win the validation of the group, especially Damian Priest who was always antagonistic towards him. However, that could just be his ploy in order to avenge the humiliation he faced at the hands of Priest for the past few weeks.

The Punishment of Judgment Day was never a fan of McDonagh and constantly humiliated him physically and mentally. He was not in favour of the new addition to the faction but finally succumbed last week on RAW. McDonagh could turn on the faction by brutally attacking Tag Team champion Damian Priest during the match and taking him out.

JD McDonagh had enough of Judgment Day's Damien Priest last week

After last week's Monday Night RAW, McDonagh utilized X/Twitter to deliver a cryptic message directed at Señor Money in the Bank. The Irish Ace hinted that he might be approaching the limits of his patience with Damian. This happened after Priest had rudely jerked McDonagh out of the ring after his match.

"Everyone has their limits. You're coming close to mine," wrote McDonagh.

The situation did not escalate this week as McDonagh was formally included in the group. This could simply be because they needed an additional member for their match against team Cody Rhodes at War Games.

Do you think JD McDonagh will turn on his team at Survivor Series? Sound off in the comments section first.

