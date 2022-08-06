"Two on the top of my list"- Judgment Day member wants to add Drew McIntyre and a former WWE Champion to the faction

WWE star Damian Priest recently admitted that he would like to add either AJ Styles or Drew McIntyre to The Judgment Day.

The Judgment Day was initially formed by Edge along with Rhea Ripley and Priest himself. The Rated-R Superstar was eventually booted out of his own stable and replaced by Finn Balor.

Speaking in an interview with WrestleTalk, The Archer of Infamy expressed that he'd like The Judgment Day to recruit Drew McIntyre. He also spoke about how the group tried to get The Phenomenal One on their team.

Priest said:

“Off the top, hey he’s in the main event of Clash – Drew McIntyre joining The Judgment Day would be fantastic. We were trying to recruit AJ (Styles) for the longest, but that’s real. I would love for AJ to be a part of The Judgment Day. Man, there’s so many options and those would probably be the two on the top of my list of ‘this would be really good." (H/T- WrestleTalk)

Vince Russo stated that Drew McIntyre wouldn't be able to dethrone Roman Reigns

The Scottish Psychopath's next big match in the company will see him cross paths with Roman Reigns. McIntyre will be aiming to emerge victorious with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

However, former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes that the Scottish star won't be the one to end Reigns' unbeaten run in the company.

During a conversation on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran stated that he likes The Scottish Warrior a lot. However, he was critical of the promotion's booking of the former WWE Champion. Russo said:

“Absolutely not,” Russo said. “You know what I’m starting to relate this to a little bit? Honestly, ‘Taker’s streak. Listen, I’m the biggest Drew fan on the planet. I like Drew, seems like a heck of a nice guy. I think he did my show once. Great guy, deserving all those things [WWE accomplishments]. This has nothing to do with any of that. This goes back to the booking.”

Reigns and McIntyre will cross paths at Clash at the Castle, 2022 in Wales, UK.

