Judgment Day member out of WrestleMania 41, WWE star to turn heel, Paul Heyman gone? 5 Things that could happen on the go-home episode of RAW

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will air live from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA. Roman Reigns is set to appear on the show. Additionally, this RAW will be the final episode before WrestleMania 41, making it a must-see edition.

Ad

In this article, we will discuss five things that could happen on the go-home episode of WWE RAW before the Showcase of the Immortals.

#5. Rusev might return and declare his participation in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Former AEW star Miro is expected to make his return to the Stamford-based promotion as Rusev. The Bulgarian Brtue had an incredible first run in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Recently, WWE announced that the annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal would take place on SmackDown this week. So, it's conceivable that Rusev may return on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW and declare his participation in the over-the-top-rope battle royale.

Ad

This could be a great way to have the former United States Champion back on WWE TV without giving him any proper storyline.

#4. Bianca Belair might finally turn heel

At WrestleMania 41, Bianca Belair was originally set to clash against IYO Sky in a Women's World title bout. However, Rhea Ripley recently inserted herself into the title bout, making it a Triple Threat match. Frustrated about this, the EST of WWE may probably turn heel on RAW this week and destroy both the stars.

Ad

As of now, all three women are getting positive reactions from the live crowd. This makes turning Bianca heel a smart move as a villain vs. hero story attracts more fans and makes the audience more invested.

#3. Rikishi may return to confront Jey Uso on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jey Uso confronted Gunther last week and sent a big message to the Ring General. The YEET Master even warned the World Heavyweight Champion that a darker side of Jey will emerge at 'Mania due to the actions of Gunther against Jimmy Uso.

On the go-home episode of RAW, fans might witness the return of Rikishi, who may confront Jey Uso before his life's biggest battle. The only rationale behind this confrontation is to add more personal elements to this feud.

Ad

The YEET Master's father may raise the stakes and give him reasons why Jey must leave WrestleMania as champion.

#2. Adam Pearce might ban Carlito from WrestleMania 41

At WrestleMania, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are set to defend their Women's Tag Team titles against Bayley & Lyra Valkyria. On the other hand, Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor are set to engage in a Fatal Four-Way Intercontinental Championship match.

Ad

This only leaves Carlito out of the 'Mania card and could lead to Adam Pearce banning the Puerto Rican star from Shows of the Shows. The reason behind this decision could be to prevent any interference by Carlito in The Judgment Day's WrestleMania matches.

#1. Roman Reigns may fire Paul Heyman

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paul Heyman will not only be in CM Punk's corner at WrestleMania 41, but now, he also owes a favor to Seth Rollins. The Visionary was about to Stomp the Wiseman but spared him and stated that the Wiseman owed him a favor.

Surely, Roman doesn't enjoy that his Special Counsel owes a favor to his former Shield partner. All this could lead to the Original Tribal Chief firing the Hall of Famer from his position as his Wiseman.

Though this scenario is speculative, it could come true, especially considering we are just a week away from WWE WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More