3 Reasons why Seth Rollins spared Paul Heyman on WWE RAW

The latest episode of WWE RAW ended in an unexpected twist when Seth Rollins spared Paul Heyman from curb-stomping him. This occurred when The Visionary confronted The Wiseman in the main event of RAW. Rollins stated that both Roman Reigns and CM Punk weren't there when Heyman needed them the most.

Furthermore, the former World Champion suggested that the Hall of Famer stay away from the Triple Threat match at WrestleMania and that Rollins would help take him out by attacking him. However, CM Punk came in and tried to secure Paul Heyman but instead suffered a stomp from The Visionary.

When Heyman was about to be stomped, Rollins gave him a preview and spared him by stating that now The Wiseman owed him a favor, too. In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Seth Rollins spared the Special Counsel on RAW this week.

#3. To make Paul Heyman liable for a favor

One of the biggest reasons that Rollins spared The Wiseman was to make him liable for a favor. This rationale is also evident from the statement of The Visionary after sparing Paul Heyman, where he affirmed that Heyman owes him a favor.

This shows that Rollins' real intention was to put a liability on the Special Counsel and make him liable to reward Seth back a favor when he needed in the near future.

By sparing Paul, Seth wanted to show how he did not attack The Wiseman, even when Rollins had the opportunity to do so. So, for this, Heyman should be thankful to The Visionary and thus owes him a favor.

#2. To manipulate The Wiseman

Seth Rollins tried to provoke Paul Heyman against CM Punk and Roman Reigns by stating how both the stars were not there when Heyman needed them. Therefore, sparing the Special Counsel at the end of RAW could be a part of the manipulation game.

With this, Rollins wanted to show that he cares more about Heyman than Punk and Reigns. This may also affect The Wiseman's actions during the Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41.

#1. Seth Rollins wants to put Paul Heyman under more suspicion

Seth Rollins is a master at playing mind games. The Hall of Famer was already under suspicion in Roman Reigns' eyes after he refused to follow his commands and did not reject accompanying CM Punk at WrestleMania.

The actions of Rollins sparing Heyman puts The Wiseman under more suspicion as the OTC might believe that Paul could be secretly in cahoots with The Visionary as well. This internal conflict between Heyman and Reigns will allow Seth Rollins to take advantage at The Showcase of the Immortals.

