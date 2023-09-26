Judgment Day's potential new member costs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn the WWE tag titles on RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Damian Priest and Finn Balor defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

The Judgment Day members captured the titles at Payback earlier this month after defeating KO and Zayn in a Streel City Street Fight. The two babyfaces finally got their rematch on the red brand this week.

As soon as the bell rang, all four stars began brawling. After the first commercial break, Sami Zayn and Priest were battling in the ring as the two legal men for their team. The former hit the latter with a top rope DDT and tagged in his partner Kevin Owens, while Senor Money in the Bank tagged in Finn Balor.

KO hit The Prince with a few strikes in the ring and took him out with a clothesline on the outside, followed by a cannonball in the ring. He slammed Priest onto the announce table and performed a frog splash onto Balor for a nearfall. Owens then went for a Stunner, but Finn evaded it. Owens hit Balor with a rolling senton off the top rope for a two-count.

The Judgment Day member hit Kevin Owens with a dropkick, followed by the Coup de Grace. Finn Balor then went for the cover, but Sami Zayn broke it up. Later on, after Dominik Mysterio tried to get involved in the match, Jey Uso attacked him, but JD McDonagh took out the former Bloodline member.

Cody Rhodes came out to even the odds, and a brawl broke out at ringside. Sami hit Priest with the Helluva Kick, but JD blasted Zayn with the tag title. Damian Priest then pinned Sami Zayn to give Judgment Day the victory.

