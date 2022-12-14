"Just doesn't do it for me anymore" – WWE legend dislikes "regular" Alexa Bliss on RAW

Alexa Bliss' current character is underwhelming compared to her previous personas, according to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray.

Bliss defeated Bayley on this week's RAW to become the new number-one contender for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship. Following the match, the 31-year-old looked set to hit Belair with Sister Abigail after Bray Wyatt's logo appeared on the big screen. She quickly came to her senses and let Belair go.

On Busted Open, Bully Ray questioned whether Bliss has lost some of the passion she has for WWE:

"If not back with Bray Wyatt, then what? Because regular Alexa, as a wrestler, just doesn't do it for me anymore. As a matter of fact, last night her match wasn't really doing it for me. I see the look on Alexa's face sometimes when I'm wondering if she's as immersed in what she's doing as she once used to be, like the Moment of Bliss stuff, and any of the segments that she was doing that didn't involve wrestling."

Bliss unleashed a darker side to her on-screen persona when she aligned with Wyatt between July 2020 and April 2021. Earlier this year, she attended counseling sessions as part of a RAW storyline. Shortly thereafter, many of the Wyatt-themed elements to her character were dropped.

Why Alexa Bliss reminds Bully Ray of Candice LeRae

In recent years, Alexa Bliss has been widely regarded as one of WWE's most talented all-round performers.

Bully Ray, formerly known as Bubba Ray Dudley in WWE, never shied away from getting physical with his opponents during matches. Moving forward, he thinks Bliss and fellow RAW Superstar Candice LeRae need to improve their in-ring offense:

"Unfortunately, when I see Alexa wrestle now, I'm getting almost those Candice LeRae vibes with the level of physicality," Bully Ray continued. "I don't think that the wrestling is the strong point anymore. I don't ever think the wrestling was the strong point, but it doesn't need to be when the character is so deep."

Bliss is one of the most decorated superstars in WWE's women's division. Between 2016 and 2018, she won the RAW Women's Championship three times and the SmackDown Women's Championship twice. She is also a three-time Women's Tag Team Champion (w/Nikki Cross x2 and Asuka x1).

