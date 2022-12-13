Alexa Bliss breaks silence after teasing a reunion with Bray Wyatt on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss sent a five-word message on Twitter after teasing a reunion with Bray Wyatt during this week's RAW.

Little Miss Bliss was in action on the red brand, where she took on Bayley to determine the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship. She was helped by Becky Lynch before the match as The Man took out Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to even the odds. Bliss secured the victory after hitting a Twisted Bliss on The Role Model.

Bianca Belair, who was present ringside for the bout, came to the ring to congratulate her friend. However, a friendly embrace between the two immediately went sideways when Bray Wyatt's logo appeared on Titantron. After the sign flashed on the giant screen, Bliss attempted a Sister Abigail on The EST. Bliss, however, immediately regained her composure and released Belair.

The former women's champion later took to Twitter to comment on the incident.

"Well last night was weird…," Bliss tweeted.

WWE has been actively teasing a reunion between Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt over the past few months

Alexa Bliss' association with Bray Wyatt was one of the highlights of WWE's pandemic era. The alliance between the two lasted for a few months before Bliss eventually turned on The Fiend at WrestleMania 37, costing him the match against Randy Orton.

The Eater of Worlds recently returned to the Stamford-based promotion after being released in 2021. Ever since his return, WWE has teased a reunion between Alexa Bliss and the former Universal Champion on multiple occasions.

Wyatt's logo has appeared multiple times during Little Miss Bliss' segments. The former RAW Women's Champion has also attempted the Sister Abigail maneuver numerous times but is yet to execute the move.

With Bliss now set to challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship, it'll be interesting to see if the former WWE Champion makes his presence felt in her upcoming match.

