"Just be yourself"- Details of Triple H's career-changing advice to 4-time WWE champion revealed

Sportskeeda Wrestling caught up with Sheamus in Las Vegas leading up to SummerSlam, and the 4-time WWE Champion opened up about the advice he received from Triple H several years ago.

Triple H told Sheamus that it was important for wrestlers to find their true selves to cement themselves as top WWE performers.

Sheamus recalled being lost during the early days of his career but highlighted that the past few years have seen the real Celtic Warrior emerge in the WWE.

My conversation with @WWESheamus for @SKWrestling_ is now available:



- Thoughts on @ArcherOfInfamy and their match at #SummerSlam

- Finishing a match with a shattered nose

- Rivalry and chemistry with @DMcIntyreWWE, is there more story to tell?https://t.co/j8oabeuYtD — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) August 21, 2021

Triple H's advice seems to have significantly impacted Sheamus' WWE career as he has won almost every accolade since being introduced to the main roster in 2009. The reigning United States champion has learned to be himself on WWE TV and noted that he is thoroughly enjoying his current run.

Here's what Sheamus told Rick Ucchino during the Sportskeeda Wrestling exclusive:

"I'm having a lot of fun. I'm having the most fun in my career. And I think the biggest thing for me is because I'm just relaxed. I remember talking to Hunner years ago. He goes, 'You know when you find out who you are, or whether or not it comes down, that will be the best for you.' Didn't say it in those words. But he just said that to me, just be yourself. And it was hard because, for a long time, I was trying to push out this kind of like this image that wasn't me. I feel like in the past year in the half; I've been me, mate. The promos, my ring work, my physicality, that's who I am, you know, all turned up and all," revealed Sheamus.

Sheamus and his eventful year in the WWE

Sheamus has had a solid 2021 as one of RAW's most established heels, and he is presently embroiled in a high-profile feud with Damian Priest.

The veteran star is undoubtedly at the top of his game as he rarely disappoints in the ring and has also added new layers to his on-screen presentation of late.

Speaking about his in-ring work, Sheamus also addressed the criticism that he allegedly got carried out by his opponents in matches during the recent Sportskeeda Wrestling interview, which you can view above.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Want to feel like a World Champion? Follow these steps, and you could feel just like The Nature Boy!

Edited by Aashran Mahajan