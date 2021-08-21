Sheamus comments on criticism that he got carried by his opponents in matches (Exclusive) 

Sheamus spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling in Las Vegas before WWE's SummerSlam event. The United States Champion opened up about his in-ring work in the WWE.

Sheamus recalled receiving a lot of flak early in his career for allegedly being carried by his opponents. The Irish star said he never really got the credit for his wrestling and was constantly underrated for his abilities inside the squared circle.

Sheamus quickly rose to become WWE Champion following his main roster debut in 2009. He felt he was an easy target for detractors due to his success.

The 4-time world champion claimed he has excellent in-ring chemistry with almost every wrestler currently on the roster.

Sheamus specifically stated that he loved wrestling Big E due to the MITB holder's intensity. The Celtic Warrior listed a few other recent opponents and noted that he could blend in with every wrestler's style in WWE.

Here's what Sheamus had to say:

"Yeah, I feel like I have chemistry with a lot of people. Like, I made a joke a while ago saying, like, there was a time when I didn't get any credit for anything I did. It was always the other guy. 'I was carried through this match, I was carried through this match.' You know, at the beginning of my career, I took a lot of flak. A lot of stories went around that were BS. But, you know, it just what happened because I was so successful so fast. But, no, listen, I think I have great chemistry with everybody. Like, talk about Big E. I love wrestling Big E, the same sort of intensity from him. Jeff (Hardy), I can just keep going, mate. Matt Riddle, Damo (Damian Priest), Drew , Keith, Humberto, Ricochet. I just feel like I blend with everybody, and it's a style I have that can go with anybody's style in the company," explained Sheamus.

Does Sheamus get enough credit for his wrestling?

Sheamus is one of the most fierce competitors in the WWE and has proven his worth in the ring with several noteworthy performances over the years. While the 43-year-old star has his fair share of critics, Sheamus' WWE resume speaks volumes on his impact as a professional wrestler.

During an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino, the reigning United States champion also revealed the possibility of having a major WrestleMania 38 match with one of his familiar rivals.

